ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.76

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 159130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

