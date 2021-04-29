Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $568,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $251.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.88. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.98 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

