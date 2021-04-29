6 Meridian Makes New $235,000 Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after buying an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after buying an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after buying an additional 70,658 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGN. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Silgan stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

