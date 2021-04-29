James Investment Research Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 579,819 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,205,000 after acquiring an additional 501,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 254,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 163,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

