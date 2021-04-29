Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lessened by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

