Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontline in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 1,355.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $18,660,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Frontline by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

