Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Sherwin-Williams Company Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.31.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $268.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $172.32 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.74 and a 200 day moving average of $243.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,549,000 after acquiring an additional 96,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.