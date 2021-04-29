AtromG8 Trading Down 7.6% This Week (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. One AtromG8 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AtromG8 has a market cap of $2.07 million and $79,093.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.80 or 0.01102861 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.66 or 0.00714635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,480.09 or 1.00173176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtromG8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AtromG8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

