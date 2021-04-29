Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AHT stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.