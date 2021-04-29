Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 526,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,246,000 after buying an additional 95,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $338.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.97 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.