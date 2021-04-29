DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for DraftKings in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

DKNG opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

