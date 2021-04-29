Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $52,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 178.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $275.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $276.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

