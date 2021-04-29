Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 2,833.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $2,334,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 527,740 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.86 on Thursday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $852.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC reiterated an “underperformer” rating and set a $3.25 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

