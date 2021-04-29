TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 618 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.