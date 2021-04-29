B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley also issued estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $48.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.46.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 38.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Condor Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

