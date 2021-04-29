IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $197.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $201.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.78.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

