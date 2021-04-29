New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,593 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $109.09 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average is $95.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

