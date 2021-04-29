Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.0% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,210.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,198.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

