Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,142 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 55,973 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $40,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

FCX stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.17 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.