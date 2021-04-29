Strs Ohio Has $42.68 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 561,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,673 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $42,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after buying an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after buying an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,799,000 after buying an additional 355,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $77.64 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,882.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

