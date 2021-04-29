CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Up 414.5% in April

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 414.5% from the March 31st total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CTIC stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

