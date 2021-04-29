Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €60.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.30 ($56.82).

DWNI opened at €45.30 ($53.29) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.02. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

