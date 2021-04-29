888 (LON:888) Price Target Raised to GBX 475

888 (LON:888) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to GBX 475 ($6.21) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

888 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 435.02 ($5.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 383.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 310.98. 888 has a one year low of GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.