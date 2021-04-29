HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 470 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 438.25 ($5.73).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA opened at GBX 457.95 ($5.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 427.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 395.98. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.