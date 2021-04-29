Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 95,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,272,105 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $15.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

