First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVOL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

