The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading Up 5%

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 164,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,685,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Macerich by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 413,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

