Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Gap Down to $20.41

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $19.99. Luxfer shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 69 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $580.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 339,272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth $2,485,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

