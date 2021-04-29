Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.88

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 57265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.
HTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, April 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$262.52 million and a PE ratio of 210.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.88.
In related news, Director Robert J. Potter purchased 62,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,482.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$543,333.78.
About Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL)
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.
See Also: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.