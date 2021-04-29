Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.88

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 57265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

HTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$262.52 million and a PE ratio of 210.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.98 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Potter purchased 62,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,482.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$543,333.78.

About Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

