Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $70.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

