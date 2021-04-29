Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. Sells 166,675 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $7,450,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $6,545,661.12.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,059,199.71.

On Monday, March 15th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $5,105,677.23.

On Thursday, February 11th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24.

On Thursday, February 4th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $913,885.38.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96.

NYSE CWH opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $2,655,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

