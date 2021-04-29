JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Neutral

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $155.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $160.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $149.61 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 498.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

