Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Equinor ASA has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Santander cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

