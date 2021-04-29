Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $656,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $170.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

