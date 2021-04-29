Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded at UBS Group

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DISCA. Citigroup cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

DISCA opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Discovery by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

