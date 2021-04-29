Braime Group PLC (BMTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BMTO stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.48) on Thursday. Braime Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,390 ($31.23). The company has a market capitalization of £28.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,951 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,942.20.
Braime Group Company Profile
