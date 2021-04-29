Braime Group PLC (BMTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BMTO stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.48) on Thursday. Braime Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,390 ($31.23). The company has a market capitalization of £28.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,951 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,942.20.

Braime Group Company Profile

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. It also operates in Australia, China, England, France, South Africa, Thailand, the United States, and internationally.

