William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSV. Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $167.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.84. FirstService has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 244,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

