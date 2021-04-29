Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.80 Per Share

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:DIG opened at GBX 311.33 ($4.07) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 297.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.93. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 231.63 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 316.50 ($4.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £461.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
