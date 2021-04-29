The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider William Jackson Buys 1,000 Shares

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider William Jackson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,900 ($59,968.64).

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,608 ($60.20) on Thursday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 3,840 ($50.17) and a one year high of GBX 4,900 ($64.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,507.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,461.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,235.22 ($68.40).

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.