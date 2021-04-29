Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $16.21.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $3,260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

