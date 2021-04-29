Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Herman Miller has decreased its dividend payment by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Herman Miller has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of MLHR stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.75 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $44.90.
About Herman Miller
Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.