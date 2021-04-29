Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller has decreased its dividend payment by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Herman Miller has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.75 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

