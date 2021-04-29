Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,531 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $23,061,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ARI opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

