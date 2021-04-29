Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

In related news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

