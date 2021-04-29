Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $40,525,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after buying an additional 1,846,266 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,327.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

GBDC opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.