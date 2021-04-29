Brokers Offer Predictions for Equitable Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.55 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.50.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$130.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$51.48 and a 1 year high of C$146.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total transaction of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

