HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.10.

NYSE HCA opened at $198.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.73 and its 200-day moving average is $166.93. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

