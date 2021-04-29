US Capital Advisors Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.43. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

PXD opened at $157.22 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

