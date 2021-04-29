Barclays Increases Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $222.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $191.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.06.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $207.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $209.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

