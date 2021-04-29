Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Crocs by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $98.41 on Monday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

