Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Teekay Tankers in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of TNK opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $473.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

